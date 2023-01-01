Newcastle United to break wage structure with huge agreement

Newcastle United could reportedly break their wage structure to tie Bruno Guimaraes down to a bumper new contract.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Magpies would be prepared to pay what it takes to keep the influential Brazilian at St James’ Park after his tremendous impact since joining from Lyon last year.

Guimaraes was also wanted by Arsenal before he chose Newcastle, and his superb form since then has also seen him linked with the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid.

If Eddie Howe’s successful project is to continue, it’s surely vital to ensure a talent like Guimaraes remains at the club.

The 25-year-old currently earns around £120,000 a week at Newcastle and Bailey suggests a new and improved deal could be sorted in a matter of months.

