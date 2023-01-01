(Photo) Journalist explains role Ten Hag and Casemiro had in Rashford’s goal vs Wolves

After winning their last three domestic matches, Manchester United are in the Premier League’s top four.

The Red Devils’ latest win came against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon. Beating the Midlands side 1-0 thanks to a second-half strike from in-form Marcus Rashford, United, led by manager Erik Ten Hag, continued their impressive run.

Interestingly, according to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, Ten Hag used defensive midfielder Casemiro to convey a tactical message around the 70th minute which appeared to directly contribute to Rashford’s winning goal.