Tottenham expected to wrap up 24-year-old’s signing this week

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to sign the Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro.

According to a report from Daily Star, Tottenham are determined to improve their defensive department in January and Antonio Conte has identified the Spanish right back as the ideal target.

Porro has been outstanding for the Portuguese club this season and he has two goals and ten assists to his name across all competitions.

The full-back position has been a major problem for Tottenham this season with players like Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty putting on underwhelming displays on a weekly basis.

Conte will need to bring in an improvement and the Spaniard could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The report from Daily Star claims that Tottenham are expected to complete a £35 million deal to sign the player by the end of this week.

The 24-year-old defender has the potential to develop into a top-class player and Antonio Conte could help him improve further and fulfill his potential.

Porro will add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack and his efficiency in the final third will certainly improve the London side.

The opportunity to join the Premier League club is likely to be an attractive option for the 24-year-old defender as well and he will be able to take the next step in his career with a move to Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s long-term future at the club is uncertain right now and it will be interesting to see if signings of players like Porro can convince the Italian to commit his long-term future to the club.

The Italian manager’s contract will expire at the end of the season and Tottenham will be hoping to hold on to him for as long as possible.