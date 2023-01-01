(Video) Ashley Young makes crucial goal-line clearance vs Spurs

Ashley Young came to Aston Villa’s rescue during the first half of Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

The experienced full-back, who was named in Unai Emery’s starting lineup to face Spurs, rolled back the years with a brilliant last-ditch piece of defending that prevented Harry Kane from opening the game’s scoring.

Kane, who rose highest following a floated cross from Ivan Perisic, looked odds-on favourite to score but the Englishman was denied by Young, who leapt to the Villians’ defence just in the nick of time.