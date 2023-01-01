(Video) Lloris howler sees Buendia fire Aston Villa into lead vs Spurs

Aston Villa FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Aston Villa have taken the lead against Spurs during Sunday’s Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Unai Emery’s side, who came into today’s match as underdogs to get a result, have played brilliantly for the first 50 minutes.

Taking the game to Spurs, who were unlucky not to see Harry Kane score in the first half, have looked off the pace overall and have consequently fallen behind thanks to a strike from Emi Buendia.

MORE: (Video) Wout Faes embarrassingly nets brace of bizarre own goals against Liverpool

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United star would be “brilliant addition” for Premier League clubs, says pundit
(Video) Ashley Young makes crucial goal-line clearance vs Spurs
Jermain Defoe hints at marriage crisis just months after £200k wedding

After allowing Ollie Watkins to get the better of him, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who didn’t cover himself in glory, could do nothing to stop Buendia from flashing the ball past him.

More Stories Emi Buendia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.