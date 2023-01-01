Aston Villa have taken the lead against Spurs during Sunday’s Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Unai Emery’s side, who came into today’s match as underdogs to get a result, have played brilliantly for the first 50 minutes.

Taking the game to Spurs, who were unlucky not to see Harry Kane score in the first half, have looked off the pace overall and have consequently fallen behind thanks to a strike from Emi Buendia.

After allowing Ollie Watkins to get the better of him, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who didn’t cover himself in glory, could do nothing to stop Buendia from flashing the ball past him.