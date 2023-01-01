(Video) McGinn plays perfect pass to Luiz as Aston Villa lead 2-0 vs Spurs

Aston Villa are within touching distance of taking all three points from Tottenham Hotspur.

Unai Emery, who named a strong side to face the Lilywhites, has witnessed his team put in a brilliant performance.

Following a second-half opener from Emi Buendia, Villa found themselves needing to manage the rest of the game, and although under pressure during times, the team from the Midlands have landed a second, and potential, knockout blow.

John McGinn found himself deep inside the Lilywhite’s half and was able to play a superb pass right into the path of Douglas Luiz, who himself took an excellent touch before beating Hugo Lloris.

