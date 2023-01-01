(Video) Raheem Sterling capitalises on Willy Boly error to give Chelsea lead vs Forest

Chelsea have taken a first-half lead against Nottingham Forest during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League game at the City Ground.

The Blues, led by manager Graham Potter, are looking to make it three wins from their last three, and thanks to a goal from Raheem Sterling, they have taken a huge step toward achieving just that.

Forest defender Willy Boly attempted to clear the ball from his own box but inadvertently directed his clearance goalwards. Rebounding off the bar, goalkeeper Dean Henderson could do nothing to stop Sterling from firing in a close-range volley.