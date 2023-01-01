(Video) Serge Aurier drags Nottingham Forest level vs Chelsea

Nottingham Forest have equalised against Chelsea.

Although at opposite ends of the Premier League table, Forest, led by manager Steve Cooper, have put up a brilliant fight and arguably been the game’s better team.

Despite falling behind to an early goal from Raheem Sterling, the Reds, who are refusing to give up in front of a packed home crowd, are back on level terms in the match’s second half thanks to a close-range effort from full-back Serge Aurier.

MORE: Souness slams Chelsea’s transfer policy and says £75m star won’t score ‘enough goals’

Check out the moment the former Spurs defender pulled an important goal back for his side below.