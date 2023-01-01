(Video) Serge Aurier drags Nottingham Forest level vs Chelsea

Chelsea FC Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Nottingham Forest have equalised against Chelsea.

Although at opposite ends of the Premier League table, Forest, led by manager Steve Cooper, have put up a brilliant fight and arguably been the game’s better team.

Despite falling behind to an early goal from Raheem Sterling, the Reds, who are refusing to give up in front of a packed home crowd, are back on level terms in the match’s second half thanks to a close-range effort from full-back Serge Aurier.

MORE: Souness slams Chelsea’s transfer policy and says £75m star won’t score ‘enough goals’

More Stories about Serge Aurier
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Graham Potter to Chelsea, Man United’s transfer talks with striker + more
Nottingham Forest close to signing Ivory Coast international
Tottenham flop set to sign for Nottingham Forest as Reds make 19th transfer

Check out the moment the former Spurs defender pulled an important goal back for his side below.

More Stories Serge Aurier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.