Harrison Ashby might be the first player in the door for Newcastle United in January as they try to continue their campaign for top four finish

The Magpies reportedly have a nice list of potential targets. Eddie Howe has downplayed rumors of a massive spending in January, but he has said he would be considering what he can do.

The Guardian claims that Ashby of West Ham is the most likely and realistic candidate to join the Magpies.

Howe believes Ashby is the best candidate to fill in at full-back for the active Kieran Trippier.