West Ham make decision to terminate striker’s deal

West Ham United have reportedly decided to terminate Dan Chesters’ loan deal with Colchester United.

The Hammers youngster will now return to the London Stadium, though the expectation is that he will be sent out on loan again somewhere else, according to ExWHUemployee.

Chesters looks a decent prospect, so it will be interesting to see how his development is handled from here.

The report adds that West Ham have also decided to recall Thierry Nevers from Newport County.

Chesters got some playing time in pre-season, and some fans will no doubt be keen to see if his return from loan could mean further first-team action.

