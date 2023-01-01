Journalist says West Ham are close to complete ‘dangerous’ transfer deal

West Ham may be close to the risky sale of defender Craig Dawson, according to Daily Star journalist Paul Brown.

Dawson has been a solid and reliable performer for the Hammers, but is no longer an automatic starter, so has been linked strongly with an exit this January.

Brown has now admitted this looks close to going through, but has suggested it’s a bit of a dangerous decision from David Moyes if he does let the experienced centre-back go.

“I think it would be dangerous for West Ham to allow Dawson to leave in January,” Brown told Give Me Sport.

“It might be a strange time for him to leave as well. I think West Ham really need him.

“It’s an area of the pitch they’ve really struggled with in recent weeks.”