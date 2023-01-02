Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Moises Caicedo.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Gunners are one of the three clubs (along with Newcastle and Chelsea) keen on signing the 21-year-old central midfielder and they could come forward with a first formal offer of around €60 million.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in the league, and he has a big future ahead of him.

It will be interesting to see if Brighton are prepared to sell him in the upcoming windows.

It is no secret that Arsenal need to improve the midfield department, and the signing of Caicedo could prove to be a smart decision.

The Ecuador international has the potential to reach the very top and someone like Mikel Arteta could nurture him into a world-class player. He is likely to be tempted to join a top club and a move to Arsenal could help him compete in European tournaments.

Arteta has had to depend on Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka to play most games this season because of the lack of depth. Signing another midfielder would allow him to rotate his squad and keep the key players fresh for the big games.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can convince Brighton to sell their prized young prospect in the upcoming windows.

The Gunners are currently involved in a title race and if they manage to sign a quality midfielder like Caicedo this month, it could come as a major boost and help them sustain the title challenge until the very end.