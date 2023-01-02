Arsenal are ready to make a move for Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo despite struggling to stay fit this season.

Arthur signed for Liverpool late in the summer transfer window on a loan deal from Juventus. A major injury shortly after joining the club has significantly limited his game time at Liverpool and you’d imagine they won’t be looking to make the deal a permanent one.

Arsenal have held a long-term interest in Arthur before he made the move to Liverpool and according to Calciomercato, the Gunners could make a move for Arthur and reignite their interest.

Arthur has managed just one appearance for Liverpool this season so it will be interesting to see if they look to keep hold of him beyond his current loan deal. If not, it appears Arsenal could look to take advantage, providing he proves his fitness.

Despite Arsenal’s first eleven showing excellent quality this season, their lack of squad depth and experience may cost them in the future. When rotating their team against Brighton in the Carabao Cup they struggled, so Mikel Arteta may be looking to add more numbers in order to lead them to the Premier League title.