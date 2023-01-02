AC Milan could reportedly be set to focus their attention on the potential transfer of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

The 21-year-old is a highly rated talent at the Emirates Stadium, though he’s not seen much playing time in the Arsenal first-team, going out on loan to Ligue 1 side Reims this season.

Balogun is now making the most of his opportunity to play more in France, and his impressive performances seem to have caught the eye of Milan, according to Calciomercato.

The Rossoneri have issues up front at the moment, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic out injured, while summer signing Divock Origi has flopped since his move from Liverpool.

Balogun could make perfect sense for Milan to strengthen in attack, with the report suggesting the England Under-21 international could be a realistic target due to the competition for places at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta signed Gabriel Jesus in the summer, and, as Calciomercato’s report notes, is now eyeing up Mykhaylo Mudryk to further bolster his attacking options, which will surely mean Balogun needs to seek a permanent move away in order to further his career.