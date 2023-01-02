Key figures at Arsenal reportedly seem increasingly of the feeling that the loan signing of Joao Felix could be a good move in this January’s transfer window.

The Portugal international has been offered to the Gunners by his agent Jorge Mendes, while Manchester United and Chelsea have also been approached about doing a deal for him.

This is according to The Athletic, who also go on to say that Arsenal may well be viewing the Felix deal as one with the potential to be similar to their initial loan signing of Martin Odegaard, which was later made permanent and which has undoubtedly gone on to be a big success.

Like Odegaard, Felix has gone through a difficult time in La Liga recently, and could perhaps do with a fresh start with a manager who’ll trust him more.

The Athletic also claim that Thomas Partey remains in contact with his old teammate, so that could give Arsenal the edge in the race for his signature.

With Gabriel Jesus out injured, there is surely some sense in getting in a relatively cheap short-term option as cover up front.

Although Arsenal are top of the league for the moment, Manchester City will surely still be the favourites due to their far superior squad depth, but a good transfer window could go a long way to helping AFC capitalise on their current strong position.