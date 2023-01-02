Improved bid made: Arsenal up their offer for Mudryk transfer, Shakhtar considering whether or not to accept

Arsenal have reportedly made an improved transfer bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk and Shakhtar Donetsk are now considering whether or not to accept the offer or to continue negotiations.

The Gunners urgently need to strengthen in attack this January, as they have what may be a unique opportunity to genuinely challenge for the Premier League title after going seven points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

However, Arsenal surely won’t stay in first place for long if they cannot add to their squad depth this winter, particularly up front, where they’re a little short after losing Gabriel Jesus to injury.

Mudryk seems ideal for Arsenal, and it seems like things may be moving along, with Shakhtar considering the north London club’s latest bid…

??????? ?????? ????????? ?????????? ???? ???????, ????? ?????? ???????????: ????????????? ??? ???????????? ??????????. 10 ????? ? ??????? ?????????????? ????? ? ??????? ???????? ?? ?????????. ?????? ???? ?????? ????????? ?? ?????? ??????? ?? ??? ????, ?? ?? ???????? ?????????. — Yehor Danylov ?? (@yehor__d) January 2, 2023

Mudryk is an exciting young talent and it would be some statement if Arsenal could bring him in, not just for this season, but for the future.

Still only 21 years of age, the Ukraine international has his best years ahead of him and looks like he has the potential to become one of the finest players in Europe.