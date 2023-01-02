Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk would love to join Arsenal, says Fabrizio Romano, but it will be crucial for the Gunners to move quickly on this transfer.

Writing in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the transfer news expert provided an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of the exciting young Ukraine international, who would have no issue agreeing personal terms with the north London giants as he wants the move to the Emirates Stadium.

“For sure Mykhaylo Mudryk dreams of Premier League football, and he’d love a move to Arsenal; there’s no doubt on that,” Romano said.

“But timing, as always said, will be crucial. Arsenal have to be fast, this is really important; talks are still ongoing with Shakhtar to reach an agreement in the next days. On personal terms, there’d be no problem as he’d love the move to Arsenal.”

Mudryk looks like he’d be an ideal signing for Arsenal right now, with Mikel Arteta surely in need of more squad depth if his side are to stay top of the table.

Arsenal have surprised everyone so far this season by establishing themselves as serious title contenders, going seven points clear at the top of the league over the weekend with their win over Brighton, while Manchester City dropped points with a 1-1 draw at home to Everton.

Still, many fans and pundits will still feel City are the favourites to finish as champions due to their superior squad depth, so it’s surely vital for Arsenal to have a good January and bring in someone like Mudryk to make up for the injury to Gabriel Jesus.