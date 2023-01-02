Arsenal trigger contract extension in attacker’s deal

Arsenal have triggered a clause in Bukayo Saka’s contract that will keep him at the club until 2024.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims the Gunners are hopeful of extending the England international’s deal beyond 2024 but have activated a clause which will ensure they do not lose him before then.

Defender William Saliba is also believed to have had an extension in his contract triggered.

Saka, 21, has enjoyed a huge rise working under manager Mikel Arteta. Originally breaking through the Londoners’ youth ranks as a left-back, the talented 21-year-old has since found a home operating on the right side of the Gunners’ attack.

Putting in several groundbreaking performances, including an excellently taken goal against Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Eve, Saka’s efforts, along with his teammates’, have helped keep the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table and on course to win their first domestic title since 2004.

Since being promoted to the club’s first team nearly three years ago, Saka, who also has 24 senior international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 153 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 65 goals along the way.