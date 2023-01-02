Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is looking to rebuild his squad in the upcoming windows.

The West Midlands club have certainly shown improvement since the arrival of Emery at the helm, and the Spanish manager is hoping to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window.

A report from Guardian adds that Villa could look to sell some of the fringe players as well.

Apparently, the likes of Morgan Sanson, Frederic Guilbert and Marvelous Nakamba are considered unwanted at the Premier League club, and Emery could get rid of them before the January transfer window ends.

All three players have struggled to hold down a starting berth at Aston Villa and they could do with a move this month.

Nakamba had ample game time under former manager, Steven Gerrard and he will be hoping to get his career back on track in the coming months. It will be interesting to see if the defensive midfielder can find a new club for himself over the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Sanson arrived at Aston villa with a lot of hype and expectations. However, he has struggled to live up to those expectations so far and it is hardly a surprise that the Premier League club is looking to move them on.

Guilbert is in a similar situation and his performances have been underwhelming when he has been given the opportunity.

All three players could use a fresh start in their careers right now and Aston Villa should look to cash in on them and invest money into the playing squad.