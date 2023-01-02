Celtic legend passes away as the tributes pour in

Celtic legend Frank McGarvey has passed away at the age of 66.

The former Celtic striker’s family have confirmed that McGarvey passed away on the morning of 1st January with his family by his side.

The 66-year-old was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in October.

Scottish clubs Celtic and St Mirren released official statements following their former player’s death and paid tributes to McGarvey.

McGarvey began his career with Kilsyth Rangers and then went on to join St Mirren. Later he was snapped up by Celtic in 1980 where he played until 1985.

The prolific striker scored 100 goals in 168 appearances for the Hoops before returning to St Mirren in 1985.

McGarvey represented Scotland with seven caps to his name.

He managed to win two league titles with Celtic, along with two Scottish League Cup trophies and two Scottish Cups.

The statement from Celtic read: “Everyone at Celtic is extremely saddened to hear of the death of former striker, Frank McGarvey, who passed away earlier this morning at the age of 66. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Frank’s family at this extremely sad time. RIP Frank, YNWA.”

Everyone at Celtic is extremely saddened to hear of the death of former striker, Frank McGarvey, who passed away earlier this morning at the age of 66. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Frank’s family at this extremely sad time. RIP Frank, YNWA ?? — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 1, 2023

St Mirren sent out a statement as well: “St Mirren Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Frank McGarvey at the age of 66. Frank will forever be remembered at St Mirren and our deepest condolences are with Frank’s loved ones at this very sad time.”