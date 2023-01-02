Chelsea “very close” to completing new signing for fee of €127m says transfer journalist

Chelsea are “very close” to completing the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez says Sky Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Fernandez has been heavily linked with a move away from Benfica over the last few months after an impressive start to his tenure in Portugal. The young midfielder also went on to play a pivotal role in helping Argentina lift the World Cup, with clubs beginning to circle after seeing him produce on the biggest stage.

Now, transfer expert Di Marzio has claimed that Chelsea are “very close” to completing the signing of Fernandez for a fee of around €127m.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho out of contract at the end of the season, Fernandez could be the ideal replacement for either player. However, Fernandez’s ability already means he could have an immediate impact on this Chelsea side, and with Graham Potter’s players struggling to perform this season, it will be a welcome addition.

Fernandez is still only 21 years old, but the fact Chelsea are willing to pay such an extortionate fee to bring him to Stamford Bridge tells you all you need to know about the Argentinian midfielder.