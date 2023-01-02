Chelsea ready to pounce in case Arsenal transfer deal collapses, says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea are reportedly ready to try a move for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in case a potential transfer to Arsenal collapses, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tweeting an update this afternoon, Romano confirmed other reports that Arsenal had tabled an improved bid for Mudryk, but he’s also added that Chelsea could pose a threat.

See below for the latest details on the Mudryk transfer saga, with the Ukraine international unsurprisingly attracting a lot of interest this January after some superb form in the first half of the season…

Arsenal have improved their proposal to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, confirmed — as talks are on after €40m plus €20m bid rejected. ???? #AFC It’s up to Shakhtar now, as @yehor__d reported. ? Chelsea, also interested in Mudryk in case Arsenal deal collapses. #AFC remain priority. pic.twitter.com/YBYWFSlZSy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2023

Mudryk could be a useful signing for Chelsea right now, with Graham Potter’s side not looking particularly convincing, especially after several recent failed signings in attack, such as Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz.

However, Arsenal would surely be the more tempting option for Mudryk right now, with Mikel Arteta’s side currently sitting seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, whereas Chelsea may struggle to even make the top four.