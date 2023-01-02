Chelsea ready to pounce in case Arsenal transfer deal collapses, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly ready to try a move for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in case a potential transfer to Arsenal collapses, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tweeting an update this afternoon, Romano confirmed other reports that Arsenal had tabled an improved bid for Mudryk, but he’s also added that Chelsea could pose a threat.

See below for the latest details on the Mudryk transfer saga, with the Ukraine international unsurprisingly attracting a lot of interest this January after some superb form in the first half of the season…

More Stories / Latest News
“Match made in heaven” – Pundit tips Newcastle to try and sign Spurs star
Celtic legend passes away as the tributes pour in
Improved bid made: Arsenal up their offer for Mudryk transfer, Shakhtar considering whether or not to accept

Mudryk could be a useful signing for Chelsea right now, with Graham Potter’s side not looking particularly convincing, especially after several recent failed signings in attack, such as Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz.

However, Arsenal would surely be the more tempting option for Mudryk right now, with Mikel Arteta’s side currently sitting seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, whereas Chelsea may struggle to even make the top four.

More Stories Mykhaylo Mudryk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.