Exclusive: Chelsea to keep pushing as talks at advanced stage for €120m-rated star, player wants CFC transfer

Chelsea will keep pushing for the transfer of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez as talks seemingly reach an advanced stage.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, writing exclusively in today’s edition of Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, with the Argentina international also said to be keen on the move to Stamford Bridge.

There’s been so much Chelsea transfer news in recent weeks and months as new owner Todd Boehly has been so busy making wholesale changes to the playing squad, but also the coaching staff and board at the west London club.

Still, the signing of an elite young talent like Fernandez, who was one of the stand-out performers for World Cup winners Argentina at the age of just 21, would be a major statement and one of the most exciting pieces of business yet by Boehly if it goes through.

Providing an update on the situation, Romano insisted it’s not done yet, but all in all it sounds pretty positive for Chelsea.

“At the moment there are negotiations ongoing for Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea will push this week to get it done, it’s really advanced, but it’s not completed yet,” Romano said.

“It will depend on Benfica, on president Rui Costa who always said he wanted €120m clause or nothing. It’s always open to other clubs until it’s done, but Liverpool will not pay €120m clause and never made an official bid despite fake news around.

“Chelsea would ideally like a different structure to the €120m clause, but the player really wants to join. It will be up to Benfica, though, so we’ll see what happens in the next few days.”

Today’s Daily Briefing from Romano also features major Chelsea updates on Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, and a possible new contract for N’Golo Kante with the Blues despite interest from Barcelona and Al Nassr.

Sign up to the Daily Briefing for all the latest transfer news and updates throughout January!