Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals two transfer suitors for Chelsea star but situation has now changed

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has had interest from both Barcelona and Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr, but could now stay and sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside.

Kante has been a star player for Chelsea for many years now, but he’s also had some issues with fitness in more recent times, though it seems the club could still keep him around for a bit longer.

The experienced France international seems to have changed his demands, with Romano explaining that things are different now than when initial talks took place a few months ago.

It’s still by no means certain that Kante will stay with the Blues, but it looks more likely now than it did before, with Romano explaining that interest from Barcelona and Al Nassr never got particularly advanced.

“N’Golo Kante’s priority has always been Chelsea and the Premier League. Kante is now in talks with Chelsea on different terms, this is why the situation is now open again,” Romano said.

“A few months ago it looked really complicated, but the situation is different now. Barcelona and Al Nassr have never reached any agreement with Kante, just normal interest but it’s now an open situation.”

Chelsea could do with strengthening in midfield with a signing like Enzo Fernandez, but keeping Kante around as an experienced squad player could also be useful.

Even if the 31-year-old is now past his peak, CFC may well have looked at the tremendous impact of veteran defender Thiago Silva and decided that there’s still some value in offering new deals to players over the age of 30.