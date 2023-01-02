Chelsea have list of seven midfield transfer targets, including two World Cup winners and England stars

Chelsea reportedly have a long list of midfield targets at the moment, with as many as seven players in that position currently on their radar.

It remains to be seen who they will go for, but it seems they could end up choosing from some big names, with Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Edson Alvarez being considered, according to The Athletic.

Bellingham and Rice are star players for England these days, and have also shone at club level for Borussia Dortmund and West Ham, respectively, though the report suggests there could be issues with both of these players.

Fernandez is another player who’d likely be expensive and who is in demand at the moment after a brilliant World Cup, but his fellow Argentine Alexis Mac Allister could be a more realistic option, according to the report.

Meanwhile, there is also Mac Allister’s Brighton teammate Moises Caicedo, or Southampton wonderkid Romeo Lavia, who was one of their summer targets.

The Blues also looked into signing Alvarez from Ajax, and it seems they won’t rule out trying again for him, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea have been big spenders under new owner Todd Boehly, and it seems there’s no sign of them slowing down as they look to rebuild after a difficult season on the pitch.