Euro giants plotting suprise move for 23-year-old Liverpool star

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

According to a report from media foot, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is a fan of the 23-year-old French international defender and he is looking to bring the player to Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are looking to build a team for the future and they want to sign the best young players around.

Konate has done exceptionally well since his move to Liverpool and he was outstanding for his country in the World Cup as well. He was France’s most impressive defender throughout the tournament despite not starting every game.

It seems highly unlikely that Liverpool will sanction his departure anytime soon and Real Madrid would have to pay way over the odds to bring the Reds to the negotiating table.

The 23-year-old is an important first-team player for Jurgen Klopp and he is a big part of Liverpool’s future.

The player is highly rated by Klopp and he has managed to establish himself as the first-choice partner for Virgil Van Dijk at Liverpool.

Konate has all the attributes to develop into a world-class defender and he is expected to lead the Liverpool defence as the long-term successor of Van Dijk. Konate will be looking to continue his development with regular football at Anfield and it seems unlikely that he will look to force a move anytime soon.

It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid decides to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer at the end of the season.