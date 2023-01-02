Jamie Carragher has slammed Liverpool after their recent defeat to Brentford, claiming they “cannot cope” with the opposition.

It’s been a difficult season for Liverpool so far who are giving up an awful lot of chances and struggling to beat opposition you’d usually expect them to beat with ease.

Their latest defeat away to Brentford is another worrying sign of Liverpool’s lack of progress this season, and former player Carragher has slammed his boyhood club claiming they “cannot cope” with opposition teams.

I’ve not been watching a Klopp team for a lot of this season, it’s a team now that cannot cope with the intensity of the opposition. It reminds me of WENGER’s Arsenal, going from a powerful & pacy team to a technical one. Defensively it’s a shambles. #BRELIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 2, 2023

Carragher is someone who is always optimistic about Liverpool so it could be a concern to their fans if he’s as worried as he is.

With the January transfer window now open, it’s a huge opportunity for Liverpool to rectify their problems, but with all the talk of a new midfielder and Cody Gakpo coming in, Carragher is concerned about the “shambles” defensively.

Liverpool’s inability to deal with the physicality of Brentford, particularly from set pieces, cost them the game on Monday evening and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool explore the market to improve their defence this month.