Former Arsenal, Liverpool and Stoke City winger Jermaine Pennant has reportedly gone bankrupt, as he owes “stacks of cash” and could see his home repossessed.

The 39-year-old had a decent playing career, representing the Gunners as a youngster before impressing in a spell at Birmingham City that earned him a big move to Liverpool, where he played in their Champions League final defeat against AC Milan in 2007.

Still, things went downhill after that and now Pennant seems to be being plagued by off-the-field issues relating to his business and finances.

Sources told the Sun that Pennant may owe over £1million and could see his house repossessed.

A source close to the star said: “He owes stacks of cash all over the place.

“His debts are into seven-figures.

“His debts to the taxman and banks are huge.

“He has defaulted on mortgage payments and will likely have property repossessed.”