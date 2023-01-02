Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, but feel that Liverpool look to be in pole position to win the race for the midfielder’s signature.

Bellingham has established himself as one of the biggest prospects in world football, and it looks like there will be an almighty battle to sign him in the summer.

Still, it seems Chelsea are not exactly optimistic about their chances of luring the England international to Stamford Bridge, with the feeling within the west London club being that rivals Liverpool are leading the chase, according to The Athletic.

This would explain why Chelsea have perhaps moved on to other targets, with Fabrizio Romano writing in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside that they are pushing hard to bring in Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez is another outstanding young player who could make a fine alternative to Bellingham, giving Chelsea the long-term replacement for the likes of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, who are both nearing the ends of their contracts.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will no doubt hope they can remain in pole position for Bellingham, with the 19-year-old looking ideal to revamp Jurgen Klopp’s squad after a bit of a decline this term.