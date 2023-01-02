Real Madrid favourites for Liverpool transfer target, player expected to inform club of his decision in coming days

Real Madrid are reportedly the favourites for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, and the player is expected to inform his club of his decision to leave in the summer in the coming days.

This is according to a report from AS, who suggest Los Blancos may now be ahead of the likes of Liverpool in the race for Bellingham’s signature, in what would be a fascinating development.

The England international looks like the perfect fit for what Liverpool need in midfield right now, and it would be great to see the 19-year-old back in English football after his spell in Germany.

However, it may be that, having made a name for himself abroad, he wants to continue in another major European league for the time being.

Jude Bellingham in action for England at the World Cup
Bellingham could also be a dream signing for Real to replace influential but ageing duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, forming potentially the most exciting young midfield in world football alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

