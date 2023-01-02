Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae.
Manchester United recently renewed their interest in Napoli defender Min-Jae, according to the Daily Mirror. The report claims that Manchester United were offered the chance to sign him for just £3m before he made the switch to Fenerbahce – they could regret that decision with him worth significantly more since moving to Napoli.
Now, a report from Corriere dello Sport (via Paisley Gates), Liverpool are now interested in signing the South Korean defender and they could make a move for him at the end of the season.
Targeting a central defender feels like a bit of a weird move for both Liverpool and Manchester United. Both clubs have plenty of options in this position and could certainly do with prioritising other positions in the team.
Kim has been in exceptional form since making the move to Napoli and has been a more than good enough replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, who made the switch to the Premier League with Chelsea during the summer transfer window.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
I personally don’t see Liverpool buying someone we don’t need unless like with the Gakpo purchase, he is super cheap in comparison to others.
Imo this is a Manchester Utd fans report so they can say they got a player we wanted lmfao
They wanted Diogo Jota, Liverpool got him
They wanted Luis Diaz, Liverpool got him and now
They wanted Gakpo and again Liverpool got him.
A lot of their fans say Manchester Utd is a bigger club than Liverpool, if that’s the case they must be proper embarrassed by a club smaller than them taking 3 players in 18 months that they wanted