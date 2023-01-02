Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae.

Manchester United recently renewed their interest in Napoli defender Min-Jae, according to the Daily Mirror. The report claims that Manchester United were offered the chance to sign him for just £3m before he made the switch to Fenerbahce – they could regret that decision with him worth significantly more since moving to Napoli.

Now, a report from Corriere dello Sport (via Paisley Gates), Liverpool are now interested in signing the South Korean defender and they could make a move for him at the end of the season.

Targeting a central defender feels like a bit of a weird move for both Liverpool and Manchester United. Both clubs have plenty of options in this position and could certainly do with prioritising other positions in the team.

Kim has been in exceptional form since making the move to Napoli and has been a more than good enough replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, who made the switch to the Premier League with Chelsea during the summer transfer window.