Liverpool reignite interest in Wolves star as they plot summer move

Liverpool have reignited their interest in Wolves midfielder, Matheus Nunes, as they plot a summer move for the Portuguese star.

Nunes only joined Wolves during the summer transfer window after being linked with a move to Liverpool for months previously. Nunes hasn’t had the most impressive start to his Premier League career, but a rep]ort from the Daily Telegraph has claimed that Liverpool are still pushing to sign Nunes and could continue to do so this month, with a view to signing him at the end of the season.

The report claims that a deal is likely to be around £44m despite his slow start, and it’s no surprise to see Liverpool actively pursuing a midfielder.

Wolves are unlikely to be willing to sell Nunes so soon after signing him, but if they don’t improve their league position by the end of the season then some of their star players will actively be considering their options.

Nunes would have an excellent chance of breaking into the Liverpool starting eleven, with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner all out of contract at the end of the season.