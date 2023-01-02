Exclusive: Liverpool open to more than one midfield signing over next two transfer windows

Liverpool have a number of midfielder transfer targets on their list and expect they could sign two players for that position over the course of the next two transfer windows.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, writing exclusively for the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert responding to the recent discussion about whether or not Jude Bellingham is really what the Reds need right now.

Bellingham has shown himself to be an outstanding young talent for Borussia Dortmund and England in recent times, but former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has suggested that the club might do better to focus on a more energetic type of player to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

Romano still thinks Bellingham would strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s side, but also made it clear that they have a number of targets being considered, and could be prepared to sign two new midfielders between now and next season.

“Honestly, I think whoever signs Bellingham has one of the best talents in the squad and I think he’d be absolutely perfect for Liverpool,” Romano said.

“But Liverpool have more than one player in the list for January/June as midfield will have at least one/two new players in the next two transfer windows, this is the expectation.”

This perhaps suggests LFC are aware that they could do with someone more similar to Wijnaldum coming in, so it might be that Bellingham will be joined by another midfield signing in the coming months.