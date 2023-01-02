Jurgen Klopp pushing for Liverpool to complete transfer of World Cup star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly pushing for the club to deliver the signing of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat following his superb performances at the 2022 World Cup.

Amrabat showed the world just what a top player he is with some commanding midfield displays for Morocco, who became the first ever African nation to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Liverpool could do with strengthening in midfield right now, and Corriere dello Sport suggest that Klopp is one of the figures pushing hardest for the signing of Amrabat.

It’s surely going to be difficult for Fiorentina to keep the 26-year-old, but Liverpool are joined by the likes of Tottenham, Barcelona and Sevilla in this transfer battle.

These transfer rumours come as Fabrizio Romano has revealed exclusively on his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside that LFC could make more than one signing in midfield over the next two transfer windows.

It’s not clear if Romano believes Amrabat will definitely be a priority for the Reds, but most fans would surely be happy to see the Morocco international arriving at Anfield to help them finally replace what Georginio Wijnaldum used to give them in the middle of the park.