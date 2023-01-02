Pundit praises Manchester United star’s performance in new role vs Wolves

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw impressed in a new centre-back role in the win over Wolves at the weekend.

The England international has had his ups and downs in a Man Utd shirt, but it’s fair to say he was on top form to help his side earn a hard-fought 1-0 away win this weekend, with Garth Crooks recognising his display by giving him a place in his Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport.

Shaw doesn’t necessarily seem like a player who’d adjust that well to playing as a central defender, but he performed really well there, with Crooks suggesting it gives Erik ten Hag the benefit of allowing Lisandro Martinez a longer rest after he won the World Cup with Argentina last month.

Discussing Shaw’s performance against Wolves, Crooks said: “I knew Luke Shaw was quick but I hadn’t seen the defender put himself on the line in quite the same way as he was having to do in his new central role.

“Manchester United’s clean sheet against Wolves was nothing less than expected as far as I was concerned but, against a team with a renewed purpose and an attack led by Diego Costa, was a different matter entirely.

“Two clean sheets in two games has taken United back into the top four and meanwhile Lisandro Martinez, the man who Shaw has filled in for, is still recovering from Argentina’s World Cup victory. The way Shaw is playing I suggest Martinez takes his time. There’s no rush.

United fans will be pleased to see Shaw giving them another option in central defence, though it raises serious questions about Harry Maguire’s future at Old Trafford.

The former Leicester City man had lost his place to Martinez earlier this season, but it’s a bit of a surprise to see an out-of-position Shaw now ahead of him in the pecking order.