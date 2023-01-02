Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Manchester United’s transfer plans in today’s Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, explaining a little more about Martin Dubravka’s loan being terminated and what the Red Devils could do next in that position.

According to Romano, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was the one who decided to recall Dubravka from Man Utd due to concerns over the Slovakia international not playing at Old Trafford.

Dubravka had only made two appearances for Erik ten Hag’s side this season, but it could be that United will now look for another signing to come in as backup goalkeeper, though Romano says it’s not a top priority.

MUFC arguably have far more pressing issues in other areas of their squad, with a new striker likely to be seen as a more important addition to the squad this winter.

“Newcastle have decided to recall Dubravka as he was almost never playing at Manchester United. Eddie Howe approved the decision,” Romano said.

“Man United will now think about goalkeeper situation, no decision made yet – for sure it’s not the priority now with striker situation still to be sorted.”

Newcastle fans will be intrigued to see what this means for Dubravka’s role at St James’ Park, as he’d lost his place in Howe’s side despite previously showing plenty of quality when he was the regular starter in goal for the Magpies.