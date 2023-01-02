Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea offered £18.6m loan transfer by super agent

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club in January.

The Portuguese international has not been able to live up to the expectations (34 goals in 130 appearances) since joining Atletico Madrid and the Spanish outfit or prepared to let him leave this month.

According to the Athletic, the player has been offered on loan to Premier League giants, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea by his agent Jorge Mendes.

Atletico Madrid want a €21million (£18.6m; $22.5m) package, comprising a €15m loan fee plus €6m gross salary.

It will be interesting to see if either of the three clubs are willing to come forward and secure his services this month.

Manchester United will need to beef up their attacking options after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and his compatriot could prove to be a useful short-term addition. The Red Devils could sign him permanently in the summer if Felix manages to impress in his loan spell during the second half of the season.

On the other hand, Chelsea attackers Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have failed to find the back of the net consistently, and Felix could prove to be a quality acquisition for Graham Potter.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is sidelined with an injury and the Gunners will need to bring in a forward this month. It will be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta is willing to take the plunge and bring in Felix on a short-term deal in order to strengthen his attack and boost his side’s title hopes.

The 23-year-old attacker impressed during the recently concluded World Cup and he could prove to be a smart signing for all three English clubs.