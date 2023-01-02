Manchester United could reignite interest in striker and make summer move

Manchester United could reignite their interest in Patrik Schick and make a move during the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United considered making a move for Schick whilst Ralf Rangnick was manager.

Schick hasn’t had the best start to the season, but with 24 goals in 27 league games last season, he certainly knows where the goal is.

Now, according to Fichajes, Manchester United could reignite their interest in Schick and make a move for him during the summer transfer window.

Patrik Schick celebrates a goal for Bayer Leverkusen.
It’s clear to see that Manchester United are in need of an additional striker, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo recently leaving the club. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are the only two players capable of playing through the middle, with the latter arguably more effective on the left-hand side.

If Erik ten Hag can rekindle Schick’s form from last season, he would be an excellent addition for Manchester United. The Czech striker only signed a new contract during the summer transfer window, but after a relatively disappointing season Leverkusen may look to cash in if a big offer arrives.

 

