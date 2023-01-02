Manchester United are set to make a £53m offer for French international Randal Kolo Muani in the January transfer window.

After losing Cristiano Ronaldo late last year, a new attacking player could be a priority signing for Manchester United during the January transfer window. Manchester United have a real lack of cover in attack, with Anthony Martial their main option through the middle.

Marcus Rashford is capable of playing in a centre-forward role, but the England international has been in excellent form coming off the left-hand side of a front three.

Now, according to French outlet L’Equipe, Manchester United are prepared to offer £53m for Frankfurt attacker and French international Kolo Muani.

The 24-year-old helped France get to the World Cup final, regularly coming off the bench to make an impact. Muani only joined Frankfurt at the beginning of this season, so a January move may be difficult for Manchester United to pull off.

However, Manchester United may be met with rejection from both club and player, with Muani reportedly keen to stay in Germany and join Bayern Munich.