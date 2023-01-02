Manchester United target available for just €12m in January as Erik ten Hag plots move for striker

Manchester United transfer target Marcus Thuram will be available for around €12m during the January transfer window.

A report from BILD recently claimed that Thuram was open to a move to Manchester United instead of Aston Villa or Newcastle. Rudy Galetti also claimed that Thuram was on Manchester United’s radar ahead of the January transfer window.

The French international is out of contract at the end of the season, so Borussia Monchengladbach may look to sell Thuram in January to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Now, a report from Ronan Murphy has claimed that Thuram will be available for between €10m-€12m in January.

Thuram is enjoying an impressive season for Monchengladbach and played a role in helping France reach the World Cup final in Qatar.

With Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club, Manchester United are in need of attacking reinforcements, so Thuram would be a welcome addition for a reasonably small fee.

At that price, Thuram is likely to have plenty of clubs taking a look at him, but the stature of Manchester United often means they have the power to attract the biggest players around the world.

