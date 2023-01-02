6ft 4in beast wants Man Utd move and not Newcastle

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram reportedly has interest from both Manchester United and Newcastle.

However, reports suggest the Frenchman favours a move to Old Trafford over St James’ Park for the time being.

Man Utd could do with strengthening in attack after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, while the likes of Jadon Sancho, Antony and Anthony Martial haven’t really been consistent enough.

Thuram could be ideal for the Red Devils’ needs, but he’d also make an exciting addition to this ever-improving Magpies side.

One might even argue that the 25-year-old would have more of a chance of finishing in the top four if he picks Newcastle over United right now.

