“Match made in heaven” – Pundit tips Newcastle to try and sign Spurs star

All is not well at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lilywhites, led by Italian manager Antonio Conte, are enduring a dreadful run of form. Not only have they just suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, but they’ve also conceded first in all of their last 10 matches.

Clearly struggling to get the Londoners firing, not only is Conte himself under heaps of pressure, but speculation surrounding their star striker Harry Kane has once again begun to mount.

Kane, 29, will be out of contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in just 18 months’ time and failure to sign a new deal will see him become one of the sport’s most high-profile free agents, and according to former attacker Stan Collymore, the Englishman’s impending situation will spark a lot of interest, including from Eddie Howe’s high-flying Newcastle United.

“Harry Kane has 18 months left on his deal and if things don’t go well for the Lilywhites this season, he’s going to look like a very attractive option to a lot of clubs – one of those being Eddie Howe’s Magpies,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I’m sure Spurs will offer him a new contract, probably a contract-for-life type deal, but whether or not he would sign it, would depend on who is in charge at the time. He may well just decide to ride out his current contract and then look to secure a move to one of the Premier League’s top four teams.

“Kane will have to decide if he wants to be a lifer at Spurs or if he wants to try a new challenge. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Newcastle try for him in a few months’ time, especially if they’re still flying high and challenging for a spot in Europe themselves. I think he gets on very well with Alan Shearer too, so there’s a good foundation there already.

“Don’t be surprised if Kane and Newcastle are a match made in heaven, but again, I don’t want that to detract from Spurs’ managerial problems, which look to me, to be pointing toward a return for Mauricio Pochettino.”

Newcastle United currently sit third in the Premier League table and although their last match against Leeds United ended in a 0-0 stalemate, there is no denying that the Northeast giants are very much in the mix to qualify for a spot in Europe’s most prestigious competition.

Should that happen and Spurs miss out, then Kane, who will be 30 come the end of the season, will have a huge decision to make and given the Magpies’ vast wealth, prising England’s record goalscorer away from the country’s capital will not be as hard as it once was.