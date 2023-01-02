Exclusive: Newcastle United will push for wonderkid transfer in next few days

Newcastle United are interested in the transfer of Brazilian wonderkid Matheus Franca and will push again to get him to St James Park in the next few days, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside’s Substack, the transfer news expert explained that Newcastle’s interest in Franca could be one slightly under-the-radar deal to look out for this January.

Newcastle have put together a smart recruitment strategy since their takeover last year, with a combination of big names and promising young players coming in so far.

Franca is another big prospect, with Romano explaining that he rates him very highly, and it seems the Magpies are determined to try to get this deal over the line soon.

“It’s sure to be a busy January, and one potential transfer I’d keep an eye on is one of my favourite talents: Matheus Franca,” Romano said. “He’s doing great at Flamengo and Newcastle are interested in signing him, but there’s still no full agreement.

“Newcastle will push again in the next days, while Bayer Leverkusen have also been tracking him for a long time.”

Newcastle fans will surely be hoping their club can see off competition from Leverkusen for this signing, with Franca looking like a player who could continue to help NUFC rise and become a serious force in the race for the top four.