Newcastle United were looking to sign the Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone in the summer.

According to a report from Media Foot, Newcastle were hoping to improve their midfield options in the summer and they launched a €35 million move for the 21-year-old midfielder. However, the offer was rebuffed and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies decide to return with a new offer this month.

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is currently sidelined with an injury and Eddie Howe needs to bring in midfield reinforcements this month. Kone seems like the ideal alternative and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can agree on a fee with Gladbach for the highly talented defensive midfielder.

The Magpies will need to bring in a quality partner for Bruno Guimaraes and the 21-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class player in the future. The Frenchman is excellent at reading the game and he would allow the Brazilian to operate with more freedom, mopping up behind him.

Newcastle will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification, and they will need to improve their squad in January in order to finish in the top four. Kone has shown his quality in the Bundesliga and he will be tempted to prove himself in the Premier League if the opportunity arises.

The Premier League side will face competition from French giants Paris Saint-Germain and they will need to move swiftly in order to land the midfielder.

Kone is still only 21 and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could prove to be a solid long-term investment for the Magpies who are looking to build a formidable squad for the future.