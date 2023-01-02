Premier League team of the week: Arsenal duo join Man United and Chelsea stars in BBC XI

The Premier League team of the week is in, with Garth Crooks selecting some big names from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in his latest line up.

The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points, with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard making Crooks’ XI on BBC Sport after superb performances in a 4-2 victory away to Brighton.

Manchester United also had a good weekend with a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Wolves, though match-winner Marcus Rashford didn’t make the team, with Crooks instead highlighting the strong performances of David de Gea and Luke Shaw…

Aston Villa also put in one of the performances of the weekend, with Unai Emery’s side really clicking into gear in some style to earn an impressive 2-0 win away to Tottenham.

Elsewhere, Ivan Toney, Demarai Gray, Thiago Silva and Eberechi Eze were among the most impressive performers in the Premier League this weekend.