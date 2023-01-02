Remarkably, according to recent reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his contract with Saudi side Al-Nassr that would allow him to join Newcastle United on loan.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Marca, who claim the Portuguese superstar, who left Man United last year, could return to the Premier League under unusual circumstances.

It has been reported that the 37-year-old attacker has a clause in his contract with Al-Nassr that would allow him to join Eddie Howe’s Magpies if they successfully qualify for next season’s Champions League.

MORE: “Match made in heaven” – Pundit tips Newcastle to try and sign Spurs star

As things stand, the Geordies, who are third in the Premier League table, are on course to secure European qualification, and should that happen then the Northeast giants, who are also owned by Saudi investors, could find themselves landing five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo.

Obviously, a lot will need to come together for this possible scenario to play out, however, with Ronaldo clearly still preferring to play in Europe’s most prestigious club competition and Newcastle a club very much on the up, should Howe achieve what seemed impossible not so long ago, then the iconic number seven could still continue to break Champions League records and next time it may be in the famous black and white strips of Newcastle.