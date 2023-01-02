Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Ferran Torres from Barcelona.

According to a report from Fichajes, Tottenham are keen on a move for the 22-year-old winger and they could submit a formal offer of around €35 million.

The Spanish international has a contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2027 and the Catalan giants could look to turn down Tottenham’s offer when it arrives.

Apparently, Barcelona believe that they would be able to sell him for a higher price. They want to recoup €50 million from his sale.

Torres has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona this season following the arrivals of Raphinha from Leeds United and Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

The former Manchester City winger needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move to Tottenham could help him get his career back on track.

Tottenham need to add more quality and depth to their attack, and Torres could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The Spanish international can play anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be an added bonus for Antonio Conte.

Furthermore, he is only 22 and likely to improve further with coaching and experience. A top-class coach like Conte could help the 22-year-old fulfil his potential at the London club.

Meanwhile, Spurs are fighting for a place in the top four and bringing in a quality signing during the January transfer window could help them secure Champions League qualification for the next season.

Torres has five goals and an assist across all competitions for Barcelona this season.