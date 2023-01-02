Video Evidence: “Daniel Levy get out of our club”

Rumours are swirling around of Harry Kane ripping into his teammates yesterday afternoon. One heated source reported to me that Conte has threatened to quit. Tony and Levy are set to have a fascinating conversation the next time they speak to each other.

Especially given this line from the gaffer after the loss to Villa:

“I don’t want to talk about fans expectations, I know the vision of the club, the club knows very clear about my thoughts”.

Tony has created a very clear divide between himself and the club, as entities. This isn’t necessarily grounds for another End Of Times at Tottenham, but it certainly feels as if everyone’s reached the sort of impasse that will end in tears.

Conte has safeguarded his reputation, to a degree, but Spurs will point to the fact that the Italian wasn’t brought to the club either kicking and screaming or under false pretenses.

We play Crystal Palace away next, on Wednesday evening. Then it’s Portsmouth in the cup, followed by runaway league leaders Arsenal, at home. Should be fun!