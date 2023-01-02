(Video) Jurgen Klopp outraged as Liverpool lose to Brentford with “stretching the rules” claim

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t happy after his Liverpool side lost away to Brentford with a “stretching the rules” claim after a late goal was given.

Liverpool were defeated by Brentford in a game dominated by refereeing decisions and set pieces. In fairness to the officials, the correct decisions were made throughout the game, but Klopp certainly wasn’t happy with Brentford’s third and final goal.

The Liverpool manager made a “stretching the rules” claim as he fumed over Liverpool’s defeat, as seen in the video below.

Liverpool fans could become increasingly frustrated with Klopp making excuses for their losses, as they currently sit in sixth in the Premier League.

