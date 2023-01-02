Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk after he was substituted against Brentford at halftime.

Van Dijk was substituted at halftime against Brentford with Liverpool two goals down. It was unclear at the time whether it was a tactical decision from Klopp or the Dutch defender was injured, but either way, it raised a few eyebrows.

Klopp has now provided an update on Van Dijk and it’s positive news for Liverpool fans.

? Jurgen Klopp on Virgil van Dijk’s potential injury: “I don’t think it’s an injury, he just felt the intensity.” ? pic.twitter.com/MWzE322kes — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 2, 2023

With the games coming thick and fast this month, managing his star players will be important for Klopp and making the decision to bring him off won’t have been taken lightly.